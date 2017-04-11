Reminder: Hanford virtual Q&A is Wednesday

The Department of Energy and its regulators plan their first virtual Hanford public meeting on environmental cleanup of the nuclear reservation 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Questions may be submitted before or during the online event at HanfordLive2017@rl.gov.
Register for the meeting at bit.ly/HanfordLive2017 and a link to the online conversation will be emailed to you, according to DOE. More information is posted at www.hanford.gov on the rotating banner near the top of the page.
The Washington State Department of Ecology also plans to stream the event at it happens at bit.ly/HanfordLiveFacebook.
Comments