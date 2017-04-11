Hanford

April 11, 2017 8:44 PM

Reminder: Hanford virtual Q&A is Wednesday

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Department of Energy and its regulators plan their first virtual Hanford public meeting on environmental cleanup of the nuclear reservation 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Questions may be submitted before or during the online event at HanfordLive2017@rl.gov.

Register for the meeting at bit.ly/HanfordLive2017 and a link to the online conversation will be emailed to you, according to DOE. More information is posted at www.hanford.gov on the rotating banner near the top of the page.

The Washington State Department of Ecology also plans to stream the event at it happens at bit.ly/HanfordLiveFacebook.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:01

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment
Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules 8:16

Safe management of cesium-storntium capsules
Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl 1:17

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos