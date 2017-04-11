Hanford

April 11, 2017 3:57 PM

Hanford cleanup tour seats snapped up, but watch for cancellations

By Annette Cary

All seats on Hanford nuclear reservation tours for 2017 had been claimed within about 2 hours of the start of registration at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Those who missed out can sign up to receive weekly notifications of seats that become available through cancellations. Go to www.hanford.gov for more information.

A limited number of walk-on seats also may be available.

The Department of Energy tours are offered on 20 weekdays from May 3 to Sept. 13.

Seats remain available for two different historical tours of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Hanford, which are offered more frequently. Participants can choose from a tour of historic B Reactor or pre-World War II sites.

To sign up for historical tours, go to bit.ly/HanfordPark or call 509-376-1647.

