April 10, 2017 8:30 PM

Reminder: Hanford cleanup tour registration opens 9 a.m. Tuesday

By Annette Cary

Registration opens promptly at 9 a.m. Tuesday for all 2017 tours of environmental cleanup work being done at the Hanford nuclear reservation.

The site where much of the nation’s weapons plutonium was produced is closed to the public, except for the cleanup tours offered by the Department of Energy and historical tours offered separately by the National Park Service.

Registration for the DOE tours of current work is offered only online, and bus tour seats often fill quickly. The four-hour tours will be offered on 20 weekdays from May 3 to Sept. 13.

The weekday-only schedule allows visitors to see the site while work is underway.

To register for the cleanup tours, go the rotating banner near the top of www.hanford.gov.

Signup for historical tours, which include Saturday tours, started Monday at bit.ly/HanfordPark and at 509-376-1647.

