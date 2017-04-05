Longtime Hanford Advisory Board member dies

Richard Smith, a longtime member of the Hanford Advisory Board, died Monday in Kennewick.
Dick Smith, as he was known by board members, was 87.
He represented the city of Kennewick on the board from 2003 until last year. He was particularly active on issues relating to the Hanford tank farms and the vitrification plant being built to treat waste stored in the tanks.
He was a senior research scientist working on nuclear reactor issues at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, where he retired in 1996. He also had served on the board of the East County Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife, Marian, plus children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private.
