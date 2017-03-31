Ready, set, go. Signup for popular, limited Hanford tours announced

Get ready to register.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. April 11 for the 2017 Department of Energy tours of the Hanford nuclear reservation, where access is usually closed to the public.
Tours are popular and sometimes all seats are claimed shortly after registration opens. People who miss out on the first round of registration can sometimes get a seat later if there is a cancellation.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and United States citizens.
Twenty bus tours are planned this year by the Department of Energy to allow people to see the environmental cleanup work being done on the 580-square-mile site that produced plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War.
Separate tours of the Hanford portion of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park also are planned, but signup for those has yet to be announced. They are not restricted to U.S. citizens and adults.
Hanford cleanup project tours will be held May 3, 9, 23, and 24; June 6, 7, 14, 20 and 27; July 11, 12, 19 and 25; Aug. 2, 8, 16, 22 and 30; and Sept. 12 and 13.
They start at 8 a.m. at the Mission Support Alliance office building at 2490 Garlick Blvd., Richland, and generally last about four hours.
Participants must have government-issued photo identification that exactly matches the name on the registration to board the tour bus. Residents of Washington state, which is not Real ID compliant, may need two forms of identification.
Register and find more information at www.hanford.gov. A link is posted to the registration page from the rotating banner at the top of the page.
Tours this year will cover seven projects:
▪ Hanford’s Cold Test Facility is a full-size, above-ground mockup of one of Hanford’s million-gallon capacity, underground tanks used to store radioactive waste.
▪ The Environmental Restoration Disposal Facility is the heart of Hanford for much of its cleanup. The massive, lined landfill for low-level radioactive and hazardous chemical waste has already had 18 million tons of waste buried there, including debris from the hundreds of contamination buildings torn down on the site.
▪ This may be the last year to see the Plutonium Finishing Plant on a tour, as DOE works to get the plant demolished by this fall. DOE has called it Hanford’s most hazardous demolition project.
▪ The 324 Building sits above a highly radioactive nuclear spill, with the building left standing to shield workers from the radiation. Preparations have begun toward demolition of the building.
▪ The 618-10 Burial Ground is a hotbed of activity many days as work nears completion to dig up disposed waste and soil contaminated when radioactive liquids were dumped into the ground.
▪ The 200 West Groundwater Treatment System is the largest and most complex plant cleaning groundwater at Hanford.
▪ The vitirification plant, under construction since 2002, will be used to turn radioactive waste into a solid glass form for disposal. It may begin treating some waste in 2022, but is not expected to be ready for full operation until 2036.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments