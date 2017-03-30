Haler has backup plan to help ill Hanford workers

State Rep. Larry Haler has a backup legislative plan to help Hanford workers, after a compensation bill he introduced failed to gain traction in the state Senate.
A member of the House Appropriations Committee, the Richland Republican and former longtime Hanford worker had an amendment inserted in the House appropriations bill this week.
The bill would authorize the state Department of Ecology to use fees and service charges collected from the Department of Energy to increase staffing related to Hanford workers’ safety.
The Department of Ecology would be authorized to hire staff to monitor DOE’s workers’ compensation program and to oversee safety in the Hanford tank farms, where workers have been exposed to chemical vapors, Haler said.
Ecology would also be required to use federal money to hold public meetings on the health and safety of Hanford cleanup workers and to pay for certain grants for public participation to nonprofit members of the Hanford Advisory Board.
Substitute House Bill 1723, which Haler sponsored, was approved in the House but failed to be scheduled for a vote to pass it out of the Senate Commerce, Labor and Sports Committee before a Wednesday deadline.
He will discuss the measure with supporters and those who opposed it after the legislative session ends to see if some middle ground may be found, he said.
“It had to be tried,” he said of House Bill 1723, adding that it gave ill workers a voice.
Ill workers and their families said in two legislative committee hearings that it is too difficult to get Hanford workers’ compensation claims approved. DOE is self-insured at Hanford and hires a contractor to administer its claims.
The state Department of Labor and Industries requires proof that an exposure caused a worker’s illness, but the bill would have required the agency to presume that a wide range of illnesses were caused by working at Hanford. A worker would have had to work as little as a single eight-hour shift at anytime at Hanford to be covered.
Among those raising concerns about the bill was the Tri-City Development Council. It told the chairman of the Senate Commerce, Labor and Sports Committee in a letter that the bill “is simply bad public policy.”
The bill could have implications far broader than just the Hanford site if other groups unhappy with the existing system seek similar legislation, the letter said.
The proposed legislation would have required small businesses that do only one-time or occasional work at Hanford to create a separate tracking and liability system for any worker assigned there for as little as a day, TRIDEC said.
It recommended that the state wait for the outcome of a federal investigation called for by U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, both D-Wash., to see if the results propose administrative, legislative or no action on the Hanford workers’ compensation program.
