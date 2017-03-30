Suspicious odor reported at Hanford change trailer

Three Hanford workers reported a suspicious odor Thursday morning in a trailer used for changing in and out of protective gear adjacent to the nuclear reservation’s SX Tank Farm.
All declined a precautionary medical exam for possible exposure to chemical vapors associated with waste held in underground tanks. None reported symptoms, according to Washington River Protection Solutions.
The employees were at the change trailer, which had not been used recently, for a routine survey for radioactive contamination. Because the trailer is outside the tank farm fence, they were not required to wear supplied air respirators as protection against possible chemical vapors.
Workers nearby were told to leave the area and access has been restricted, according to Washington River Protection Solutions said on Thursday.
No further information was immediately available.
Comments