Jeskey given Hanford contractor safety leadership award

John Jeskey has been given the 2016 Kathryn A. Wheeler Safety Leadership Award, which recognizes a member of Hanford’s Mission Support Alliance work force who demonstrates support of safety through worker engagement and other activities.
Jeskey leads the Hanford contractor’s Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council safety representatives, and has been an employee and safety advocate at Hanford for almost four decades. He was involved in starting the safety representative program more than 20 years ago.
