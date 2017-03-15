Cantwell aide named TRIDEC vice president

The Central Washington director for Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., will join the Tri-City Development Council later this month to take the lead on economic development related to federal programs.
David Reeploeg will replace Gary Petersen, who retired earlier this month, as the TRIDEC vice president for federal programs.
He becomes only the third person to hold the position in Hanford’s 54 year history, following Sam Volpentest and Petersen.
Reeploeg has worked for Cantwell for nine years and earier worked for Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
He’s a familiar figure at Tri-City events, representing Cantwell at groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings, receptions and other local events.
He was selected for the TRIDEC position because of his grasp of federal issues important to the Tri-Cities and his knowledge of the community, said Carl Adrian, TRIDEC president at the group’s annual meeting Wednesday in Pasco.
Reeploeg also will bring his knowledge of Washington, D.C., and his contacts there to his new position.
The TRIDEC position includes working for needed money for the Hanford nuclear reservation environmental cleanup and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.
