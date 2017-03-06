Hanford industrial clothing to help vets looking for jobs

Excess industrial clothing from Hanford has been donated to the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition to help veterans looking for jobs.
The coalition requested the donation, said Mission Support Alliance, the Department of Energy’s contractor that processes excess property at the nuclear reservation.
Among the coalition’s services is helping veterans identify education and employment opportunities.
The donation included pants, shirts, vests, jackets, coveralls and bib overalls that have not been worn or are otherwise free from any contamination.
The industrial clothing is valued at $11,000.
Excess property is transferred off site in many ways, including direct donations approved by DOE, according to Mission Support Alliance.
Comments