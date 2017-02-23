Hanford

February 23, 2017 10:38 AM

Tri-City high school science bowl teams to compete in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

Some of the state’s smartest high school students will be at Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Saturday to compete in the regional Department of Energy Office of Science’s Science Bowl.

The public is welcome to observe 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the opening ceremony and competition in the S Building, also known as the Lee R. Thornton Center. The final rounds are at 4:30 p.m. in the L Building Lecture Hall, Room 102.

The winner will advance to the national competition in Washington, D.C., with all expenses paid.

The Hanford, Richland, Kennewick and Southridge high schools will have teams competing.

Related content

Hanford

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos