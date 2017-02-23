Tri-City high school science bowl teams to compete in Pasco

Some of the state’s smartest high school students will be at Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Saturday to compete in the regional Department of Energy Office of Science’s Science Bowl.
The public is welcome to observe 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the opening ceremony and competition in the S Building, also known as the Lee R. Thornton Center. The final rounds are at 4:30 p.m. in the L Building Lecture Hall, Room 102.
The winner will advance to the national competition in Washington, D.C., with all expenses paid.
The Hanford, Richland, Kennewick and Southridge high schools will have teams competing.
