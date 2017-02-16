2 Hanford workers receive medical checks after reporting odor

Two Hanford workers received medical evaluations after reporting an odor in central Hanford at the start of the day shift Thursday.
They were about a mile and a half from the closest tank farm, where waste is stored in underground tanks. Chemical vapors are associated with the tank waste, and Hanford protocol is for workers to report odors or symptoms, such as coughing and headaches, that may be linked to vapors.
The workers were doing a routine inspection of an area where nonradioactive waste is temporarily staged.
Industrial hygiene technicians were sent to the area after the odor was detected, but made no findings, according to Mission Support Alliance.
One of the workers was an employee of Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance. The employer of the second worker was not immediately available.
Both were released by the Hanford medical provider to return to work.
