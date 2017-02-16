Savannah River National Lab opens Richland office

The Savannah River National Laboratory has opened an office in Richland as a base for its Hanford work.
The office for the South Carolina lab will complement work done at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the Department of Energy’s lab based in Richland, officials said.
PNNL is operated by Battelle, and the Savannah River lab is operated by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, a team of Fluor Corp., Stoller Newport News Nuclear and Honeywell International.
The Savannah River lab’s work at Hanford has included leading a team to look at tank waste chemical vapor issues and work at the vitrification plant, including plans to feed radioactive tank waste directly to the vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility while technical issues are resolved at the plant’s Pretreatment Facility.
Some lab workers will continue to work at Hanford contractor offices and some staff will be based at the lab’s Richland office. The office will give a space for workers to gather for safety meetings and laboratory-wide discussions, said Jeff Griffin, associate lab director.
The office is in the Port of Benton building at 3100 George Washington Way.
