Hanford work delay due to weather

Hanford work and the Hanford Advisory Board committee meeting on Wednesday have been delayed due to icy roads.
Workers at the Hanford vitrification plant, the Material Handling Facility and in town are not to report to work until 11:30 a.m.
Hanford cleanup workers in the 200 West Area and 100 Areas should report to work at 11 a.m.
Hanford cleanup workers in the 200 East Area, in areas south of the Wye Barricade and in Richland should report at 11:30 a.m.
Workers considered essential to safety should report as usual.
Swing and graveyard shifts are on a regular work schedule for Wednesday night.
The Hanford Advisory Board committee meeting at the Richland Public Library has been canceled. Officials had initially announced a delay in the start time. It will be rescheduled.
