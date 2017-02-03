UPDATE: Hanford workers going home early

Hanford workers are being sent home early Friday due to snowy weather.
Nonessential workers will be released at 3 p.m.
The announcement include vitrification plant employees, including at the construction site, in town and at the Material Handling Facility.
Many Hanford workers are on 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday and not at the nuclear reservation on Friday, so traffic through Richland should not be too heavy during the early release.
Swing and graveyard shifts have been canceled for Friday night, including the vit plant night shift. Freezing rain is possible overnight.
The vit plant construction site day shift on Saturday also is canceled.
Comments