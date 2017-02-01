Highway 241 closed due to drifting snow

Snow is drifting across Highway 241 north of Sunnyside faster than road crews can clear it.
The highway, sometimes called the Hanford highway, will remain closed from milepost 13 to 25 until weather conditions approve, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday afternoon.
The highway was closed at about 5:30 a.m. because drifting snow was causing multiple spin outs of cars and semis that left the road blocked.
At 10 a.m. two trucks remained stuck on the roadway, according to the transportation department.
