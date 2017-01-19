Hanford contractor to pay $5.3 million over timecard fraud allegations

The Hanford tank farm contractor has agreed to pay nearly $5.3 million to settle allegations of timecard fraud at the nuclear reservation.
The Department of Justice announced the settlement Thursday, nearly four years after the previous Hanford tank farm contractor agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle allegations of timecard fraud.
Current contractor Washington River Protection Solutions, which took over the contract for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., “continued to bury its head in the sand and allegedly allowed much of the same timecard fraudulent practices to continue,” said Michael Ormsby, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
Washington River Protection Solutions is accused of submitting claims to the federal government for employee overtime work that had not been provided as claimed to be paid with taxpayer money, plus other irregularities, from October 2008 to July 2013.
It admitted no guilt in agreeing to a settlement agreement.
“WRPS strongly disagrees with the conclusions of the Department of Justice and has denied any wrongdoing relating to its timekeeping or internal audit practices,” the company said in a statement.
It reached the settlement agreement to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation relating to events that occurred several years ago, WRPS said.
Check back for more information.
Comments