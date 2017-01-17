New Hanford Advisory Board contractor picked

Prosidian Consulting, of Charlotte, N.C., will replace the longtime Department of Energy contractor providing management and facilitation services to the Hanford Advisory Board.
The $2 million contract can be renewed for a total of five years.
Enviroissues, with an office in Richland, has held the contract for about 20 years.
“While the department has appreciated the contract performance provided by Enviroissues, Prosidian Consulting’s bid was determined to provide the best value to the government,” according to a memo DOE directed Enviroissues to send to advisory board members.
Prosidian’s contract began this week, but Enviroissues will stay on for a month-long transition.
