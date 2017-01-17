Most Hanford workers being dismissed due to weather

Most Hanford workers were being sent home early Tuesday, and swing and graveyard shifts were canceled after freezing rain began to fall.
The early release includes Most Hanford vitrification plant workers.
Freezing rain stopped by late morning at the nuclear reservation, but more freezing rain was expected from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hanford road crews were sanding roads on the site and the Washington State Department of Transportation was working on Highway 240, according to the Department of Energy.
Workers, other than those essential to site safety, were told to leave the site at 1 or 1:45 p.m. The release was planned to be staggered to relieve traffic congestion.
