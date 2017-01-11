Newhouse named to subcommittee key to Hanford

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was assigned to the U.S. House subcommittee key to Hanford nuclear reservation interests, including its annual budget.
He is joining the Appropriation Committee’s Energy and Water Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the Department of Energy, plus the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board.
The subcommittee has jurisdiction over other agencies important to the Mid-Columbia, including the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bonneville Power Administration.
The subcommittee continues to be led by Chairman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who has been supportive of Hanford in the past. Like the Tri-Cities, his home town of Idaho Falls is the home of workers at both a DOE nuclear environmental cleanup project and a DOE national lab.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., continues on the subcommittee. She serves a district downstream from Hanford along the Columbia River and has worked for adequate Hanford funding.
Newhouse was named to the House Appropriations Committee last week and his subcommittee assignments were announced Wednesday. He will also serve on the Appropriations Homeland Security and Legislative Branch subcommittees.
