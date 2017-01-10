Most Hanford workers being sent home

Most Hanford employees are being sent home early Tuesday because of the snowy weather.
A staggered release from work is planned to help with traffic congestion. Hanford employs more than 9,000 people. Release times include 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Hanford employees essential to maintain safe operations will remain at work.
Swing and graveyard shifts have been canceled for nonessential employees on Hanford environmental cleanup work, and swing shift has been canceled at the vitrification plant construction project.
