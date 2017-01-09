Public Hanford meeting Monday evening will be held

The public can learn more about a new facility being built at the Hanford nuclear reservation related to waste vitrification at a meeting Monday at the Richland Public Library.
The meeting was rescheduled from Dec. 14 due to bad weather and a decision has been made not to cancel the meeting for a second time.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 covers DOE's application for a modification to a permit from the state for construction of the effluent management facility.
Those who do not want to venture out on snowy roads can participate on line by registering at this link. The webinar ID is 351-876-035
The Department of Energy contractor Bechtel National has started work to build an effluent management facility at the vitrification plant as part of its plans to start treating low activity radioactive waste before the parts of the vit plant that will handle high level radioactive waste are finished.
Public comment may be submitted to Hanford@ecy.wa.gov.
