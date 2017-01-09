Public Hanford meeting Monday evening will be held

0:47 GNC Robbery Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice