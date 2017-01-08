Hanford work canceled for Monday

Hanford day shift employees have been told not to report to work Monday because of potentially icy or snow-covered roads.
The work cancellation includes the vitrification plant.
Any employees considered essential to maintaining safe conditions at Hanford still should report to work, but should anticipate winter driving conditions and longer commute times, according to the Department of Energy.
Hanford workers on Sunday shifts were told to go home about 1 p.m., and the Sunday swing and graveyard shifts were canceled for nonessential employees.
Hanford road crews continued to plow and sand roads on the nuclear reservation Sunday.
Comments