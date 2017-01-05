Newhouse invites Trump energy secretary nominee to Hanford

0:48 Demolition under way at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

4:23 Kansas game wardens shoot family's pet deer

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds