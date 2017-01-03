Hanford Road closed north of Sunnyside

Highway 241, sometimes called the Hanford Road, remained closed Tuesday because of blowing snow and snow drifts.
The highway has been closed from about Sunnyside north to milepost 25 since Sunday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation expects to reopen the road about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Travelers are asked not to go around the closure barricades both because of the snow drifts and also because of the equipment being used to clear the road.
Hanford employees reported to work Tuesday, but in a late start at staggered times to help with traffic congestion.
Comments