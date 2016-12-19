Work restarts to empty Hanford tank with inside leak

0:18 Neighborhood of home invasion robbery in east Kennewick Pause

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?