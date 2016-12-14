Hanford

December 14, 2016 2:00 PM

Hanford workers sent home due to weather

Hanford workers were being sent home early Wednesday because of a weather forecast for heavy snow and decreased visibility.

Only essential workers were to remain on the nuclear reservation.

To help with traffic congestion, some workers were being sent home at 1:30 p.m. and others were being sent home at 2:15 p.m.

The Wednesday swing shift has been canceled.

Energy Northwest workers were sent home at 2:30 p.m. Those essential to operating the nuclear plant remained at work.

Workers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland went home at 1 p.m.

