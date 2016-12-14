Hanford meeting in Richland Wednesday canceled

A public meeting Wednesday evening in Richland to discuss an additional facility being added at the Hanford vitrification plant has been canceled because of the forecast for snow.
It has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Richland public library.
The Department of Energy has started groundwork to build an Effluent Management Facility at the vitrification plant as part of its plans to start treating low activity radioactive waste before the parts of the vit plant that will handle high level radioactive waste are finished.
The Effluent Management Facility will handle contaminated liquid from the off-gas ventilation system of the vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility. The Low Activity Waste Facility will glassify waste for disposal at Hanford that is left from the past production of weapons-program plutonium.
