Public meeting Wednesday on new Hanford vit plant facility

The public can learn more about a new facility being built at the Hanford nuclear reservation related to waste vitrification at a meeting Wednesday at the Richland Public Library.
The Department of Energy has started groundwork to build an Effluent Management Facility at the vitrification plant as part of its plans to start treating low activity radioactive waste before parts of the vit plant that will handle high level radioactive waste are finished.
The Effluent Management Facility will handle contaminated liquid from the off-gas ventilation system of the vitrification plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility. The Low Activity Waste Facility will glassify waste for disposal at Hanford that is left from the past production of weapons-program plutonium.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. will cover DOE’s application for a modification to a permit from the state of Washington to allow it to construct the Effluent Management Facility. Future meetings will cover related permit changes, such as to the tanks, piping and valves needed.
Public comment may be submitted to Hanford@ecy.wa.gov.
