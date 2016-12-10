Dowell joins Fluor in Richland

Jonathan “JD” Dowell has joined the environmental and nuclear business line of Fluor’s Government Group at its Richland office.
A 26-year veteran of the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program, Dowell has held various positions within the Department of Energy in Richland in the past eight years, most recently as deputy manager for the Office of River Protection.
The office is responsible for the Hanford tank farms and the vitrification plant being built to treat the waste. He recently received the energy secretary’s Exceptional Service Award.
Comments