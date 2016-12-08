Vit plant generosity to brighten Christmas for thousands of kids

Hanford vitrification plant employees and Marines loaded up thousands of toys for needy children Thursday at the construction site.
Vit plant workers with contractors Bechtel National and AECOM donated almost $29,000 in addition to the toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots drive.
About $11,000 of the money will be used for the pipefitters union Local 598 Bikes for Tikes program. Pipefitters expect to assemble 500 bicycles for Toys for Tots.
Additional donations of unwrapped toys for needy children can be dropped off at the Marine Corps recruiting office, 1220 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, or at Tri-City businesses listed at bit.ly/tottoys.
