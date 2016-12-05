Harp named deputy manager of DOE Office of River Protection

Ben Harp has been named the new deputy manager of the Department of Energy’s Hanford Office of River Protection.
He replaces JD Dowell, who took a job with Fluor.
As deputy director, Harp also will serve as the office’s chief operating officer. Before his promotion, he was the DOE assistant manager for the Hanford tank farms.
Harp joined DOE in 1991 as a lead project engineer, after working as an engineer at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. He joined the senior executive service of the Office of River Protection in 2010, when he was named assistant manager for the the office’s vitrification plant startup and commissioning organization.
Harp holds a master’s in mechanical engineering from Washington State University.
Comments