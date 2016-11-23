Hanford contractors to pay $125 million settlement

Bechtel National and AECOM have agreed to pay $125 million to resolve allegations they charged the Department of Energy for goods and services that may not have met high standards for nuclear facilities.
The settlement agreement also resolves allegations that Bechtel illegally used taxpayer dollars to lobby Congress for money for Bechtel’s work at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Bechtel is building the Hanford vitrification plant and AECOM is its primary subcontractor.
The case began when whistleblowers Walter Tamosaitis, Donna Busche and Gary Brunson filed a sealed complaint in federal court in 2012.
After more than three and a half years of investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to join the case on specific allegations of nuclear quality violations and illegal lobbying.
This story will be updated.
