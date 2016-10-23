Vit plant construction site recognized for safety

For the second consecutive year, the Hanford vitrification plant construction site has been recognized for its commitment to safety by all employees.
It received its latest Department of Energy Voluntary Protection Program, or VPP, Star of Excellence award for its safety statistics and mentoring efforts in 2015, the last year considered for the awards. The Star of Excellence is the highest category of the VPP annual awards.
The vitrification plant, a Bechtel National project for the Department of Energy, reduced its recordable case rate for on-the-job injuries and illnesses for the fourth consecutive year in 2015, according to Bechtel.
