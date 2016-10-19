No internal contamination found in Hanford tank workers

No radioactive contamination was found within the bodies of Hanford workers who were at an AX Tank Farm pit Tuesday when radioactive contamination was detected, officials said Wednesday.
Six workers had specks of radioactive contamination on their skin, mostly on their necks or heads, according to Hanford contractor Washington River Protection Solutions. The fit of the hoods they were wearing may be investigated.
Two additional workers had specks of contamination on the street clothes they were wearing beneath their protective clothing. Levels of contamination were low, Hanford officials said.
An investigation of the cause of the incident and how to prevent recurrences continues.
