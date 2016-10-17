Hanford tank vapors website expanded, revamped

The Hanford tank farm contractor launched a redesigned and expanded website to provide information to its workers and the public on chemical vapors associated with waste held in the nuclear reservation’s underground tanks.
Workers are concerned that breathing the chemicals can lead to serious respiratory and neurological illnesses or cancer.
A cross-section of workers at Hanford, who are leaders in their fields of expertise, developed new content for hanfordvapors.com, according to Washington River Protection Solutions. The team that rebuilt the site included union, professional and management representatives.
Information on the site ranges from basic information about Hanford to graphs of sampling results for multiple chemicals at individual tanks. It covers monitoring, sampling and other equipment being used or tested.
“We are putting a priority on information, transparency and trust,” said Mark Lindholm, president of Washington River Protection Solutions. “This website allows interested parties to have an informed dialogue.
Comments