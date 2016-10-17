CH2M Hill names new president for central Hanford contractor

The president of Hanford contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. announced on Monday that he will be leaving and that his replacement has been named.
John Ciucci is taking a job at the CH2M Hill corporate office in Colorado, he told employees Monday morning.
Ty Blackford will be returning to Hanford from the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina to take over as president and chief executive officer.
The date in the change of leadership is yet to be determined.
Ciucci has led CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. since 2014.
The Department of Energy contractor is responsible for all central Hanford environmental cleanup, with the exception of underground waste tanks, and is responsible for cleaning up groundwater across the site. It also has taken over remaining cleanup along the Columbia River with the expiration of the Washington Closure Hanford contract for that work.
Blackford took his first job at Hanford in 1992, working on multiple projects on the nuclear reservation until early 2015. He left Hanford then to take a CH2M Hill job as tank closure and regulatory director at Savannah River.
He previously was vice president of decommissioning, waste, fuels and remediation services for CH2M Hill at Hanford.
This article will be updated.
