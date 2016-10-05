Inspection OKs Hanford excess weapons program

An inspection of Hanford’s program to dispose of excess weapons, explosives and protective gear found the site took appropriate action.
The Department of Energy Office of Inspector General conducted the inspection, in part because Hanford security requirements were eased after weapons-grade plutonium was transferred to DOE’s Savannah River, S.C., site in 2009.
“Hanford accounted for, advertised, and transferred or destroyed its excess firearms, as required,” said a report released Wednesday.
Hanford documents showed that some firearms were transferred to an unidentified federal agency. Others were destroyed and either sold to a metal recycler or given to a company in exchange for free destruction service.
Hanford relied on a local police department for disposition of excess, damaged explosives, the report said. Federal policy requires that explosives be removed from cases and burned or detonated.
Protective force equipment, such as goggles and scopes, were transferred to another, unidentified agency if they were usable. Others were destroyed.
Comments