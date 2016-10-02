DOE’s Whitney moves to AECOM

Mark Whitney, the principal deputy assistant secretary for environmental management at the Department of Energy, has accepted a position at AECOM.
He is expected to leave DOE in mid October after working there for 11 years in senior executive service.
He is familiar with Hanford after serving as acting assistant secretary for environmental management for more than a year as Monica Regalbuto awaited confirmation.
At AECOM, Whitney will be the chief operating officer of the company’s nuclear and environment strategic business unit.
“Mark has a tremendous reputation and is well respected in the industry,” said John Vollmer, AECOM president of management services, in a statement. “His leadership while in the U.S. Department of Energy led to many successes for both (the Office of) Environmental Management and the National Nuclear Security Administration.”
