Hanford companies take home safety awards

Two companies performing work on the Hanford Office of River Protection project have been named Voluntary Protection Program Legacy of Star contractors.
In addition, Bechtel National and Washington River Protection Solutions earned Voluntary Protection Program Star of Excellence awards for maintaining a recordable injury case rate 75 percent lower than the industry average.
Wastren Advantage and Intermech Inc. were named Legacy of Star companies for maintaining four consecutive years of Star of Excellence Awards. Wastren Advantage built on the work of former 222-S Laboratory contractor Advanced Technologies and Laboratories to win the award.
Comments