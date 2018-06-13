Gallery: Kiona-Benton 2018 graduation ceremony

Kiona-Benton graduates take selfies during the school's recent graduation ceremony.
Kiona-Benton senior class president Madison Wheeler will be attending New England College next fall and will be playing on the women’s soccer team. She received over $300,000 in academic and athletic scholarships from various universities.
