Gallery: Southridge High School graduation 2018

Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Southridge High School graduation on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald