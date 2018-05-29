Mid-Columbia 2018 graduation schedule

The pomp and circumstance of graduation season has arrived. Here’s the rundown of upcoming graduation ceremonies around the Mid-Columbia region.
Friday, June 1
▪ Connell High School, 7 p.m., Esser Field, 600 E. Adams.
▪ Kahlotus High School, 7 p.m. at Braddock gymnasium, 100 W. Martin, Kahlotus.
▪ Sunnyside Christian High School, 7 p.m., Grandview Nazarene Church, 500 N. Elm, Grandview.
▪ River View High School, 7 p.m., gymnasium, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick.
▪ Columbia High School, 7 p.m., high school gymnasium, 787 Maple St., Burbank.
▪ Richland High School, 7:30 p.m, Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Othello High School, 8 p.m., Husky Stadium, 340 S. Seventh Ave.
▪ Waitsburg High School, 8 p.m., Kison Court gymnasium, 420 Coppei Ave., Waitsburg.
Saturday, June 2
▪ Riverside High School, 10 a.m., gymnasium, 210 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman.
▪ Umatilla High School, 10 a.m., gymnasium, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla.
▪ Tri-Cities Prep, 2 p.m., gymnasium, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco.
▪ Liberty Christian School, 3 p.m., gymnasium, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland.
▪ Grandview High School, 8 p.m., Rich Leenhouts Stadium, 1601 W. Fifth St., Grandview
Tuesday, June 5
Desert Oasis High School, 6 p.m., McFarland Middle School, 790 S. 10th, Othello.
Thursday, June 7
▪ Delta High School, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Hermiston High School, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Friday, June 8
▪ Three Rivers HomeLink, 1 p.m., multi-purpose room, 1710 Van Giesen, Richland.
▪ Phoenix High School, 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Prescott High School, 5 p.m., gymnasium, 207 S. A St., Prescott
▪ Legacy High School, 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Walla Walla High School, 7 p.m., courtyard, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.
▪ New Horizons High School, 7 p.m., 2020 W. Argent, Pasco.
▪ Hanford High School, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Sunnyside High School, 8 p.m., Clem Senn Field, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside.
Saturday, June 9
▪ Kennewick High School, 9 a.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Kiona Benton High School, 9 a.m., football stadium, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City.
▪ Prosser High School, 10 a.m., Art Fiker Stadium, 1500 Patterson Road, Prosser.
▪ Kamiakin High School, 12 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Dayton High School, 1 p.m., gymnasium, 614 S. Third St., Dayton.
▪ Touchet High School, 1 p.m., gymnasium, 90 Champion St., Touchet.
▪ Southridge High School, 3 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ Pasco High School, 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium, 1611 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.
▪ Chiawana High School, 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium, 1611 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.
Sunday, June 10
▪ Jubilee Leadership Academy, 10 a.m., 29 Jubilee Circle, Prescott.
