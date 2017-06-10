Seniors from River View High School shoot off confetti launchers inside the gym after graduating.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Senior Jessicah Pierce sprays silly string on her classmates inside the River View High School gym after graduating in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
River View High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald