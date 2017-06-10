Mario Martinez, Cameron Jamison, Isaac Garcia and Joel Cisneros-Ramos joke around while waiting inside a classroom for their graduation ceremony to start at Columbia High School in Burbank.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Heather Headley, left, and Josephine Clifford take a selfie inside a classroom at Columbia High School in Burbank while waiting for their graduation ceremony to start.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Columbia High School graduation on June 9, 2017 at the school gymnasium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald