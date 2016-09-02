Kennewick schools report 444 more students

About 444 more students showed up for classes in Kennewick schools this week than for the start of school last year.
Kennewick School District released unofficial enrollment numbers Friday.
“We are continuing to see an increase in enrollment growth, especially at the elementary schools in grades kindergarten through fifth,” said Superintendent Dave Bond.
So far, the district has enrolled 17,949 students for the 2016-17 school year, compared to 17,505 for 2015-16.
Final enrollment counts for school districts are submitted on Sept. 19 to the state.
The Richland School District reported 13,588 students enrolled as of Thursday.
The Pasco School District had a total enrollment of 17,212 students on Friday, the second full day of classes
But Superintendent Michelle Whitney said, “We have historically seen an increase in enrollment following the Labor Day weekend. Tuesday numbers will offer a clearer picture. Enrollment typically continues to grow through the fall.”
Pasco School District administrators met again Friday to look at enrollment data and administrators will soon make decisions on class overload classes and schools and decide on the possible transfer of some students.
Enrollment numbers for Sept. 2 were 9,900 students for grades K-6, 2,588 students for grades 7-8, and 4,724 students for grades 9-12.
In 2015 total enrollment was 16,852 students on the second day of classes. Pasco’s official Oct. 1, 2015, count reported to the state was 17,353.
