Hurricane delays Saturday arrival of astronaut in Pasco

Hurricaneweather will delay the airline flights of Florida-based astronaut Story Musgrave, requiring a change in his schedule of appearances Saturday Sept. 3 at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
He will not arrive in time for a 10 a.m. talk on his life from “farm kid to rocket man.”
He will arrive in time for an “Ask the Astronaut” session at 12:30 p.m. in the Bechtel National Planetarium on the Pasco campus. There is no cost for the session, but seating is limited and doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
He then will attend a reception at 3 p.m., as previously scheduled, downstairs in the HUB of the Pasco campus. Cost to attend the reception is $25 and those planning to attend should email awatkins@columbiabasin.edu.
