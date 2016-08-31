Education

August 31, 2016 2:57 PM

Honor roll: Whitworth University

The following students were named to the Whitworth University, Spokane, provost’s honor roll for spring semester. The students qualified for the academic honor society by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.

Kennewick — Skyler Boehnke, Mikayla Davis, Gavin Gervais, Michaela McCune, Miquette Orren, MacKenzie Welsh, Rachel Werner.

Moses Lake — Tommie McPhetridge, Katrina Ulnick.

Pasco — Ronny Banh, Shane Sandlin.

Richland — Niehls Ingram, Denin Koch, Carson Miller, Lauren Townson.

Touchet — Jolise Elsinghorst.

Waitsburg — Nicholas Pearson.

Walla Walla — Madyson Gabriel, Andrea Golden, Kathryn Greene, Emily Leinweber, Lilymarie McKeirnan, Maryrose McKeirnan, Clare Reese.

West Richland — Michelle Molina.

