August 31, 2016 2:53 PM

Dean’s list: University of Washington

The following students from the Mid-Columbia region were named to the University of Washington dean’s list for spring quarter.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

Benton City — Andrew M. Gregory, senior

Kennewick — Garrett W. Allen-Dunn, senior; Jordan T. Clizer, junior; Kendrick A. Cross, senior; Garrett A. Deardorff, senior; Taylor M. Deardorff, senior; Michael A. Elizondo, junior; James G. Fort, junior; Cody M. Gadeberg, senior; Nicole A. Gutierrez, senior; Britt J. Henderson, sophomore; Zachary J. Hill, senior; Jacqueline J. Alto Ines, senior; Kaitlin D. Kontogianis, senior; Royden K. Luckey, senior; Andreea B. Marin, junior; Katelyn M. McLaughlin, senior; Taryn J. Meacham, senior; Alisha Le Nguyen, sophomore; Lane M. Olsen, senior; Christina A. Polyukh, senior; Jeffrey D. Raines, senior; Rylee M. Russell, sophomore; Celia G. Schlekewey, junior; John R. Shea, senior; Theodore L. Sherrell, senior; Ryan W. Shiplet, sophomore; Samuel J. Stephens, senior; Matthew R. Tillenburg, junior; Spencer J. Vance, senior; Tyler G. Woodring, senior; Zongchen Yang, sophomore; Kelci E. Young, sophomore; Megan L. Young, senior; Rachel H. Young, sophomore.

Pasco — Kelsey M. Aiello, junior; Jenna L. Batey, senior; Tanner D. Berglund, senior; Julie A. Campos, senior; Miriam G. Flores, junior; Zachary W. Gaston, junior; Jesus E. Larios Murillo, senior; Courtney A. Sarver, senior; Rafael F. Saucedo Jr., senior; Vichit M. Sitthideth, senior; Elizabeth Tran Thai, senior; Veronica Valencia, junior; Dante A. Vega, senior.

Prosser — Caleb D. Aaberg, senior; Gabriela Alvarado, senior; Jessica N. Flores, junior; Hunter C. Gabriel, senior; Pari J. Gabriel, sophomore; Rachel M. Harle, junior; Kyle An. Steinbock, junior.

Richland — Benjamin J. Bosquet, senior; Antony C. Chen, senior; Grace S. Choi, senior; Albert Z. Corsten, senior; Tyler J. Cowen, junior; Emma C. Garcia Jr.; Rachel A. Givan, senior; Timothy S. Gormley III, senior; Tyler C. Grandgeorge, senior; Eva K. Grate, junior; Zoe E. Grate, senior; Christie Hyun Ha, senior; Alexander J. Hall, junior; Anna B. Hansen, senior; Victoria J. Hildreth, senior; Ashlyn M. Jimenez, senior; Nismeta Kabilovic, junior; Jennifer H. Kang, senior; Sriram Katipamula, senior; Madeline Shriver Kernan, senior; Karl E. Kintner-Meyer, junior; Olga Laskin, sophomore; Peter Ze. Li, junior; Jesse M. Liston, senior; Shelby Spencer Long, senior; Linda Lu, senior; Bryan J. Magnuson, senior; Nathan B. Mars, junior; Alexandra L. Martin, senior; Austin L. Martin, junior; Sarah A. McDonald, senior; Natasha A. Mosley, junior; Brittney A. Palmer, senior; Jared T. Praino, senior; Britney N. Pringle, senior; Soleil N. Roth, senior; Tara J. Sadowski, senior; Allison M. Sheen, senior; Trevor H. Shibley, junior; Nicole Greene Sinton, junior; Anna E. Smith, junior; Kathleen A. Smith, senior; Samuel F. Steinbock, sophomore; Joanna G. Sun, senior; Kailey M. Thomsen, sophomore; Nicole G. Umlauf, senior; Jamie N. Wallace, senior; Sarita Krishna Walvekar, senior; Tenley A. Weil, junior; Ethen Whattam, sophomore; Alec R. White, senior; Tyler J. Williams, senior; Maria Kiu-Choi Wong, senior; Timothy H. Yang, junior; Scott T. Yoshida, senior; Hao Zhai, senior; Zhiming Zhong, senior.

