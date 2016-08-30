WSU Pullman adds electric car charging stations

Trips to Washington State University at Pullman now can include charging up an electric car on campus.
Students and campus visitors can recharge their electric vehicles at new charging stations at the Smith Center parking garage and the Terrell Library parking garage. Two cars can charge at once.
The fee for parking in the garages covers the use of the stations.
They are available around the clock, but are expected to be in high demand during university events, such as home football games.
